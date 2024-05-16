Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $61.10 Million Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,811 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of Glacier Bancorp worth $61,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $44.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

