Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $65.89 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Crocs worth $65,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Crocs by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Crocs by 27.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Crocs by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 53,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $144.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $148.16.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,892 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

