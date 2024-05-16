Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 513,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Science Applications International worth $63,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 80.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 266.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 24,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 127.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $135.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.49. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

