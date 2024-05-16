Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 68,480 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Natera worth $62,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Natera by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Natera by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Natera by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $3,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,132.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,821,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,002,520. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

