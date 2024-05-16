Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 54.92% and a net margin of 65.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Down 9.7 %

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.0098 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.