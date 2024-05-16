Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stake Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,230,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,232,000 after acquiring an additional 364,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chord Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 612,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chord Energy from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $182.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.53.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

