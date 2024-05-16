Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.690-3.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.6 billion-$53.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.1 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.840-0.860 EPS.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.81.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

