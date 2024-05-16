Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.840-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.4 billion-$13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.2 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.690-3.710 EPS.

CSCO stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.81.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

