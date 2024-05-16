Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,032 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.5 %

CLF opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

