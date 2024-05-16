Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 99.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 254,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 63,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $339.07 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.45 and a 52 week high of $352.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on FIX. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,114 shares of company stock valued at $14,946,495. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

