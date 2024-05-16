Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $946.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $880.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

