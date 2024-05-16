David Moatazedi Sells 16,051 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider David Moatazedi sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $204,168.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,567,721.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Moatazedi sold 6,236 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $86,430.96.

On Thursday, February 22nd, David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $100,794.48.

EOLS stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $828.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.47. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,623 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after buying an additional 741,451 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 14.9% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,179,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after buying an additional 672,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 61.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,105,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 421,890 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

