Douglas D. Wheat Sells 5,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $309,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,471.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
International Seaways Price Performance
International Seaways stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,464,000 after buying an additional 122,642 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after buying an additional 318,962 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after acquiring an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 139,569 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
