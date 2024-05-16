Douglas D. Wheat Sells 5,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $309,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,471.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

International Seaways Price Performance

International Seaways stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.49%.

INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,464,000 after buying an additional 122,642 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after buying an additional 318,962 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after acquiring an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 139,569 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

