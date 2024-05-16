Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.260-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.290-0.300 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,368 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

