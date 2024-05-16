Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.260-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.290-0.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,368 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.