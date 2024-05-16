Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $391.0 million-$393.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.6 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.260-1.290 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE:DT opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $1,368,368. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

