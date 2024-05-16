Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $391.0 million-$393.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.6 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.260-1.290 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $1,368,368. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.