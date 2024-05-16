ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Price Performance

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

