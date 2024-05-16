Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WPM. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE:WPM opened at C$76.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.66. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$52.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.214 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 52.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director George Leslie Brack sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.99, for a total transaction of C$27,745.60. In other news, Director George Leslie Brack sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.99, for a total value of C$27,745.60. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.98, for a total value of C$2,901,726.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,734 shares of company stock worth $4,202,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

