Eric Joseph Williams Sells 2,500 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,355.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Joseph Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 78.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

