Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Five Below were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.6% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after buying an additional 395,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 641,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 105,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 18.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

Five Below Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $140.67 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.16 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.68.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

