GDS Wealth Management Buys 5,151 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $174.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

