GDS Wealth Management Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $5,702,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,932,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,947,663,000 after buying an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $946.30 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $880.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.35.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.