Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Issues Earnings Results

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Guided Therapeutics Trading Down 18.4 %
GTHP opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Guided Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
About Guided Therapeutics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Guided Therapeutics
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Morgan Stanley Drives Growth Powered by Investment Management
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Vistra Co. is a Utility that Trades Like Meme Stock
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.