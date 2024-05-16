Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Issues Earnings Results

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Guided Therapeutics Trading Down 18.4 %

GTHP opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Guided Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

