Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,440,000 after acquiring an additional 294,631 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 628.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 270,169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,240,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $123.71 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $123.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,821. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

