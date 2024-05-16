Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Hyatt Hotels worth $64,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.81.

NYSE H opened at $149.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.12. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

