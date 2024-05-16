Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Incyte were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Incyte by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INCY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

