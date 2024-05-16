Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $925,987.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $925,987.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

