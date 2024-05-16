Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jabil were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $115.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

