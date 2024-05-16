Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Janux Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%.

JANX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of JANX opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 3.87. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

