John E. Bachman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director John E. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ GO opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GO

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.