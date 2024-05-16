John Malvisi Purchases 8,929 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) Director John Malvisi bought 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

