John Malvisi Purchases 8,929 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) Director John Malvisi bought 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.10.
Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.
