JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 179,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,078,240 shares of company stock valued at $197,968,219. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $202.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $133.96 and a 12 month high of $202.69. The stock has a market cap of $580.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

