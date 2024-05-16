JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $142,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 28,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $10,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $202.16 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $133.96 and a 12 month high of $202.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,078,240 shares of company stock worth $197,968,219. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

