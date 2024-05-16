Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,913 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.16% of Juniper Networks worth $15,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,172,000 after purchasing an additional 54,735 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 431,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 449,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $2,930,500.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $2,930,500.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,770 shares of company stock worth $4,335,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

