Justin L. Brown Sells 2,625 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 461.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 520.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

