Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.460-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KARO
Karooooo Price Performance
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Karooooo
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Morgan Stanley Drives Growth Powered by Investment Management
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Vistra Co. is a Utility that Trades Like Meme Stock
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.