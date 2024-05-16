Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 million, a PE ratio of -447,000.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

