Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,301 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,448,000 after buying an additional 90,897 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 917,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 229,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

