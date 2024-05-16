Leerink Partnrs Comments on Neurogene Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Get Neurogene alerts:

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Neurogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.19). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($3.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NGNE. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Neurogene from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair started coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Neurogene has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGNE. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth $9,036,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

