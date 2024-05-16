Lincluden Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 189.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $899,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,206,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,078,240 shares of company stock valued at $197,968,219 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $202.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day moving average of $175.42. The company has a market cap of $580.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $133.96 and a 1 year high of $202.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

