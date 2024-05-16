M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,799 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,838,000 after buying an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,182 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,185,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 102,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 57,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $132.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $140.73.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,663. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
