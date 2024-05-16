Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mattel were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Mattel by 833.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1,788.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

