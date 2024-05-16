Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $100.50 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,528 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $100,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,078,240 shares of company stock valued at $197,968,219. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $202.16 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.96 and a fifty-two week high of $202.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

