McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,708 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $15,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 49,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,114 over the last 90 days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

