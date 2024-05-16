Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Medpace worth $65,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,224 shares of company stock worth $84,618,441. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $405.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.39 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.13.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.