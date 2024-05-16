Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 22 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,702,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,763 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $728,543,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 99.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,037,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $946.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $880.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

