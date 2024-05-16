Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.7% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,384,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,181,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 771,457 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $335,715,000 after purchasing an additional 69,218 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $946.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $880.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

