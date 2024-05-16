Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,552.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,110 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.10.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

