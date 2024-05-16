M&T Bank Corp Acquires 240 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $79,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,651.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $79,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,651.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $112.37 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $112.61. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

