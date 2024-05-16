M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $217,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of INDB opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

