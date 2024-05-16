M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 76.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 89,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,848,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 124,225 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 367,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 75,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

